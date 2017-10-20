First Annual Flight and Flannel Helps Make a Wish Foundation - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

First Annual Flight and Flannel Helps Make a Wish Foundation

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Folks donned their favorite flannels to show support of the Make a Wish foundation.

This year is the first annual Flights and Flannels fundraising event for Make a Wish.
The foundation partnered with the Erie Brewing Company, and offered attendees five beers they could choose to sample.
The event was held at the Ambassador Center.
Proceeds go to help Make a Wish fulfill the wishes of critically ill children in Erie.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com