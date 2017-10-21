Hooked on Books Visits Erie School to Read to Kids - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Hooked on Books Visits Erie School to Read to Kids

Posted: Updated:

Representatives from Hooked on Books for Kids visited an Erie's Edison Elementary School Friday to read to students.

In addition to sharing a story, the program provides books to the students to take home.

Erie News Now Kara Coleman, who is a Hooked on Books board member, read Diary of a Wimpy Kid to fourth graders.

Assistant principal Gina Rullo said the purpose of the program is to share a love of reading and help kids build up their home libraries.

"By the end of the year, each child at our school will have received a book each month, so that's 8 books to add to their home libraries," said Rullo.

Hooked on Books used money raised from this year's Erie Gives campaign to buy books that the kids requested.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com