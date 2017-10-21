Hooked on Books Visits Erie School to Read to Kids

Representatives from Hooked on Books for Kids visited an Erie's Edison Elementary School Friday to read to students.

In addition to sharing a story, the program provides books to the students to take home.

Erie News Now Kara Coleman, who is a Hooked on Books board member, read Diary of a Wimpy Kid to fourth graders.

Assistant principal Gina Rullo said the purpose of the program is to share a love of reading and help kids build up their home libraries.

"By the end of the year, each child at our school will have received a book each month, so that's 8 books to add to their home libraries," said Rullo.

Hooked on Books used money raised from this year's Erie Gives campaign to buy books that the kids requested.

