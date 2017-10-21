Truck Hits Downtown Erie Overpass - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Truck Hits Downtown Erie Overpass

Erie Police plan to cite the driver after a truck slammed into a downtown Erie overpass.

It was reported at 8:30 a.m. on French Street just south of East 14th.

The driver of the truck did not yield to new warning signs that have been placed on the overpass, police said.

The truck was carrying two steel containers that were stack on top of each other. The top one hit the overpass and rolled off.

No cars were in the other lanes at the time.

The container took some large gouges out of the freshly paved roadway.

