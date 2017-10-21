Truck Hits Downtown Erie Overpass

According to court documents, rape charges have been filed against one of the murder suspects already arrested and charged in a homicide at a big outdoor party in Crawford County last June.More >>
According to court documents, rape charges have been filed against one of the murder suspects already arrested and charged in a homicide at a big outdoor party in Crawford County last June.More >>
Erie News Now has learned that an autopsy is planned on the body of a young woman, found Friday morning on the site of the former Watson Paper Company along east 16th between French and Holland Streets.More >>
Erie News Now has learned that an autopsy is planned on the body of a young woman, found Friday morning on the site of the former Watson Paper Company along east 16th between French and Holland Streets.More >>
Hundreds of women and their supporters gathered at Perry Square in Erie to let their voices be heard in the second annual women's march.More >>
Hundreds of women and their supporters gathered at Perry Square in Erie to let their voices be heard in the second annual women's march.More >>
It appears a pickup truck heading east on 32nd Street at Greengarden Boulevard hit a person in the intersection around 7:30 p.m.More >>
It appears a pickup truck heading east on 32nd Street at Greengarden Boulevard hit a person in the intersection around 7:30 p.m.More >>
Authorities have filed animal cruelty charged in the case of "Grace" a cold and under-nourished Pitbull rescued in early January.More >>
Authorities have filed animal cruelty charged in the case of "Grace" a cold and under-nourished Pitbull rescued in early January.More >>
A Mitsubishi SUV was hit on the passenger side by a Saab SUV around 1 p.m.More >>
A Mitsubishi SUV was hit on the passenger side by a Saab SUV around 1 p.m.More >>
What does the shutdown mean for any federal services you may rely on?More >>
What does the shutdown mean for any federal services you may rely on?More >>
A McKean woman is speaking out, she says a local animal shelter is refusing to return her dog. The family dog is a 16-year-old black lab, named Tasha.More >>
A McKean woman is speaking out, she says a local animal shelter is refusing to return her dog. The family dog is a 16-year-old black lab, named Tasha.More >>