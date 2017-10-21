Boil and Conserve Water Order Issued for Village of Fredonia, Town of Pomfret

A boil and conserve water order has been issued for all customers of the Village of Fredonia Public Water System in the Village of Fredonia and Town of Pomfret until further notice, the Chautauqua County Department of Health & Human Services announced Saturday.

A major leak was found in the Castel Heights area around 7:30 a.m. Saturday after the water filter plant operator noticed high water usage and decreasing water levels and capacity. Crews have been brought in to fix the water main breaks.

Customers should bring tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for a minute, and the cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food and infant formula until further notice, according to the Department of Health & Human Services.

Anyone affected is also asked to only use as much tap water as is essential. This means limiting showers and baths, doing only full loads of laundry, and using paper plates and plastic utensils to avoid dishwashing.

