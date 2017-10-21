PennDOT to Display Plans for McBride Viaduct Bridge Removal

The public is invited to an open house to see plans for the removal of the McBride Viaduct over the CSX railroad tracks in the city.

The plans will be displayed Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at East Middle School.

People are invited to attend to see the project maps, final design plans and construction schedule.

Consultants and representatives from the City of Erie and PennDOT will be available to answer questions.

The project consists of removing the existing 1,170-foot bridge and all piers, steps and ramps. It also includes adjacent pedestrian improvements and a fence to provide protection from the railroad tracks.

The purpose of the open house is to hear public input, questions and concerns about the project.

Anyone interested in more information on the open house can contact Brian Krul at bakrul@transystems.com or 412-402-4813 or visit the project website.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.