The annual event that answer the question, “Who let the dogs out?” is back at the Bayfront Convention Center. Pets on the Bay 2017 kicked off Saturday morning.

Catherine Miller and her pawsitively adorable pup, Jax, were impressed with the different vendors scattered throughout the expo.

"I'm a first-time dog owner, so, a lot of stuff here is new to me. There's a lot of good information, so this would probably be a good place to start,” says Catherine.

There’s everything from dog costumes, to finding the right diet for your pet, and of course, picking out the perfect treat.

Folks also lined up to catch a glimpse of dogs competing in the DockDogs air jump.

"Super entertaining, because everyone can relate to a dog. Doesn't matter what your walk in life is, doesn't matter, everybody loves a puppy,” says DockDogs event organizer, Freddie Sheppard.

Beyond dogs diving off docks, it also gives local shelters the ability to show off dogs they have for adoption.

"That's probably one of the best things about this. Finding a forever home for an animal, I think it's one of the nicest things you can do. And I think what these people do is amazing, and very understated, and appreciated. I like to shine the light on what they're doing,” says Del Freedline, organizer of Pets on the Bay.

While the expo stands as a way for other furry friend lovers to learn all things pets, it’s also making sure they live their best possible lives.

The organizers at the expo wanted to thank Representative Ryan Bizzarro for his efforts on Libre’s Law, which brought stricter animal laws to Pennsylvania.

"Our community is really is an animal loving community, despite some of the problems we might see play out in the media here and there with the views. Our community does come together, and they do love their animals,” says Rep. Bizzarro, (D) 3rd District.

Of course, seeing all the pups makes the expo a doggone good time.

For hours and additional information on Pets on the Bay, click here.