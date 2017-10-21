Erie County Republican Party Hosts Fall Festival

The Erie County Republican Party hosted a fall festival Saturday at its headquarters.

It was complete with face painting, pumpkin painting and even bobbing for apples.

While many participating in those activities are too young to vote, the Republicans hope they will come back when they are old enough to cast a ballot.

The festival allowed Republican candidates to meet with constituents ahead of Election Day.

"In general, with all 150 candidates across the county, we've got a good lineup," said Dr. Verel Salmon, chairman of the Erie County Republican Party. "It's not about party; it's about change."

Election Day is Nov. 7. The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 31.

