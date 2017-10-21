Community Helps Stuff the Cruiser for Toys for Tots

Toys 'R' Us, the Marine Corps and Pennsylvania State Police partnered up once again Saturday for Stuff the Cruiser to benefit Toys for Tots.

Customers were asked to donate new, unwrapped toys and load them up in the back of the cruiser, which was parked near the front entrance of the Erie store.

The toys will be donated to families to ensure a child in need receives a present during the holidays.

State Trooper Cindy Owens said Stuff the Cruiser allows the troopers and the community to make a positive impact on a child.

"We want all children to have something to open up on Christmas morning," said Trooper Owens. "It's really neat to see other children putting these items in the back of the cruiser and letting them understand what they are doing and that they are helping another kid."

There will be more opportunities for you to donate to Toys for Tots. A list of upcoming events is available here.

