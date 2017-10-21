After a medical condition forced him to step down, Millcreek residents rally around former fire chief

According to court documents, rape charges have been filed against one of the murder suspects already arrested and charged in a homicide at a big outdoor party in Crawford County last June.More >>
French Creek is expected to rise another 2 to 4 feet.More >>
Mercyhurst Laker Emma Nuutinen, was named to Finland's Olympic hockey team today. She joins three graduates of the Mercyhurst hockey program tapped to play on 2018 Olympic teams. The wife of Ryan Zapolski tapped to play goalie for Team USA shares her excitement about the opportunity.More >>
Police are investigating what caused him to drive off the road.More >>
School District Police placed Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy High School on soft lockdown this morning after a student spotted an apparent homeless person in the gymnasium area.More >>
Erie News Now has learned that an autopsy is planned on the body of a young woman, found Friday morning on the site of the former Watson Paper Company along east 16th between French and Holland Streets.More >>
A district judge bound over all charges against Dominic French, 38, during his preliminary hearing Monday afternoon.More >>
