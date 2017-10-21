After a medical condition forced him to step down, Millcreek residents rally around former fire chief

Chris Altadonna was forced to step down as chief of the Belle Valley Fire Department in August after a brain tumor and a rare eye condition became too much.

"I went to the chief's meeting to let everybody know that, and Darryl Tavernese from Lake Shore -- the fire chief --actually spearheaded this," said Altadonna.

"We as a group talked about it and decided to put something together to try to help him," Tavernese said.

That "something" became a Belle Valley fire hall packed with hundreds of people for a fundraiser for Altadonna, a 30-year member of the department.

Food, games, a chinese auction, all generating more money than organizers even thought was possible.

"I was expecting maybe $1,000 or so," Tavernese said. "But right now, honestly, I'm expecting ten-times that."

The medical condition has now made Altadonna an honorary member of the department. But issues with his vision also means he's no longer able to work. Those medical bills are piling up.

"I have small children and a mortgage like everybody else," Altadonna said. "This is going to keep us from selling our house."

Because so many of Belle Valley's firefighters worked Chief Altadonna's benefit, members of West Ridge and Kearsarge fire departments stepped up to cover their calls.

"We're very competitive between the different departments," said Tavernese. "However, when it comes down to it, everybody is family."

And those firefighting families -- together with the chief's own family, friends and Millcreek residents -- are giving back to a man who has spent decades, serving his community.

"The community has answered the call, you could say," Altadonna said.

Anyone wishing to help the Altadonna family can mail or drop off a contribution to the Belle Valley Fire Dept. at 1514 Norcross Road, Erie, PA 16510. Checks should be made payable to Chris Altadonna.