North East Business Destroyed by Fire Reopens in New, Permanent - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

North East Business Destroyed by Fire Reopens in New, Permanent Space

Posted: Updated:

Super Stitch Sewing and Vacuum Center officially reopened Saturday nearly ten months after a fire destroyed the business.

The new location is on West Main Road in North East.

The 5,000 square foot building includes 4,000 square feet of retail space with 20-foot ceilings and LED lighting.

Along with offices and service space, there is also a large classroom for sewing lessons.

"We have customers from all over," said owner Ann Maas. "Everybody has come out to celebrate with us. Everybody has just been really anxious for this new store."

Store hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com