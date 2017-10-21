North East Business Destroyed by Fire Reopens in New, Permanent Space

Super Stitch Sewing and Vacuum Center officially reopened Saturday nearly ten months after a fire destroyed the business.

The new location is on West Main Road in North East.

The 5,000 square foot building includes 4,000 square feet of retail space with 20-foot ceilings and LED lighting.

Along with offices and service space, there is also a large classroom for sewing lessons.

"We have customers from all over," said owner Ann Maas. "Everybody has come out to celebrate with us. Everybody has just been really anxious for this new store."

Store hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

