College Students Organize Eerie Fall Fest

Saturday brought fun for the entire family to Gridley Park in Erie.

350 Gannon University freshmen organized and hosted the Eerie Fall Fest as part of their first-year seminar course.

The service learning project was done in partnership with Our West Bayfront and other neighborhood organizations.

Students sponsored arts and crafts stations and halloween-themed games. There were also hayrides and a chalk walk activity, too.

"We wanted to give something to the community to enjoy a little bit of fall and welcome Halloween," said Kathleen Cahill, Gannon University's assistant director of service learning. "It has laid a really good foundation for Gannon, Our West Bayfront and other organizations to continue this and maybe make it a new tradition for Erie."

