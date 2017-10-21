Sisson Return Aids Edinboro Upset of Slippery Rock

Jake Sisson return to the Edinboro starting lineup proved to be powerful enough as the Fighting Scots upset #17 Slippery Rock at home 49-39.

Sisson had missed the previous two contest after suffering an injury against Gannon, but his presence plus that of Walter Fletcher's running attack was too much for Slippery Rock to handle as they offense put up 538 yards of offense on The Rock.

"I think the difference was definitely just the execution on offense and defense," said Sisson on the win. "On offense you know we did what we wanted to. We got the looks we wanted, executed the looks we wanted and came out with the W in the end."

Edinboro jumped out early on Slippery Rock holding leads of 14-0 and 21-7. The Fighting Scots big horse to move the ball on the day was running back Walter Fletcher. He ran the ball for two scores in the first half and two in the second to go along with 241 yards on the ground.

"The O-line has done a great job all year," said Fletcher. 'Today they did a great job as well, and I felt like today the holes were there. I made a cut and I just told my lineman just get in front of the guy and I'll make you right."

Slippery Rock did not go easy. After falling behind they manage to rally and tie the game at 21 right before the half on a Tanner Garry to Marcus Johnson 28-yard touchdown.

Before the teams went to the locker room though, Garry was picked off by the Edinboro defense and that set up the second Sisson to Te'Nauz Gregory touchdown of the half and the Fighting Scots were up 28-21.

In the second half, it was Fletcher taking over for a touchdown from seven yards out to open the Edinboro lead back up to 11 at 35-24.

After Slippery Rock was unable to move the ball, they pinned Edinboro at their own one-yard line. That was no problem as Fletcher ran for a 98-yard touchdown, the second longest in school history to put the Fighting Scots up 42-24.

"The guys a stud," said Edinboro head coach Wayne Bradford. "The guy up the road in Erie is really good. Our guy Walter Fletcher is good too. He can catch the ball, he can block and does a lot on his own."

Slippery Rock rallied with a pair of touchdowns and a two-point conversion to bring it to a 42-39 game. However as they had all game, Edinboro had one last drive, which was capped off with a touchdown from Sisson to James Clark for 42 yards and a 49-39 lead.

"You know we were looking for that look all game," said Sisson. "We finally got that look, we called that play and he ran a great route. All I had to do was put some air on it and let him run underneath it."

The defense then went to work shutting down Slippery Rock passing game to secure the victory.

"The ability to play with passion and have an internal fire and you know we were going to have to match that," said Bradford on his teams win over Slippery Rock. "This was the original rivalry. 90 times we have played. So this is the original bad guy."

Edinboro [5-3, 3-2] with the win now heads to the road to take on Seton Hill next week at 3 p.m.