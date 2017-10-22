Erie Animal Network Wants to Help Feral Cats in Your Community

Despite really warm temperatures, winter is on its way. The Erie Animal Network is hoping you can help out feral cats that may not have homes.

"There's a huge population of feral cats in Erie. And the big problem is, is there really are no resources for them,” says Angela Pulling, event coordinator at Erie Animal Network.

Angela says unlike dogs, you can’t take feral cats to a shelter because they’re essentially wild animals.

"But they are very important to any urban ecosystem. They're keeping rodents under control, things like that. So you definitely don't want to look at them as nuisance animals necessarily,” she explains.

Of course, one way to help them out is by making a feral cat shelter to protect them during the winter months.

All you need is a plastic tote, straw, hair dryer, coffee lid, and a box cutter. You’ll need to use the hair dryer to soften the plastic, so it’s easy to cut.

"You're going to want to make two holes. One on the long side, and then one on the short side. And that is so any cat in here feels like they have an escape route,” explains Angela.

If you’re wondering if this will attract other critters you don’t want finding a home, “Raccoons, possums, skunks, they all already have their own instinctual places where they go,” says Angela.

She also says the biggest help you can be to feral cats is letting an agency know that you have some nearby. They’ll be able to trap them.

"We're big proponents of the trap, neuter, return program. Where they're trapped, neutered and spayed, then they're vaccinated, then they're released back into their area,” she says.

You can reach out to Erie Animal Network, the ANNA Shelter, or the Humane Society about trapping and releasing.

Angela also explains that if a stray cat comes up to you and is friendly, that’s not a feral cat. You should try to get in touch with the Erie Animal Network, so they can try and find the cat’s home.

For more information on the Erie Animal Network, click here.