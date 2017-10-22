Police: Road rage leads to Millcreek Township shooting - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Police: Road rage leads to Millcreek Township shooting

Posted: Updated:

Millcreek Township police are investigating a case of road rage that landed a 22-year-old male in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police were called for shots fired near West 26th Street and Peninsula Drive around 4 p.m. Sunday.

They found nothing at the scene, but a short time later, the 22-year-old showed up at Saint Vincent Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was stopped at a red light when he got into an argument with four Hispanic men in a burgundy Honda Accord.  

He said they showed a handgun, and then shot him.

Those suspects took off in an unknown direction.

If you have information that may help find the suspect, call Millcreek Detectives Shollenberger or Bolash at 814-833-7777.

