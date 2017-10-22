Rides Show Off Fall Foliage at Presque Isle State Park

The Presque Isle Partnership made it easy for people to check out the leaves on the peninsula this weekend at nearly the peak of the fall foliage season.

It offered wagon rides around the peninsula starting at beach 11, so people could check out the beautifully colored trees.

The partnership also offered fall favorites like hot cocoa and apple cider.

Representatives said events like this are one way the partnership can make the Presque Isle experience better all year round.

"Our nature playground is a great example of where our funds go," said Jon DeMarco, executive director of the Presque Isle Partnership. "Our mission is to enhance the visitor experience at Presque Isle by funding and implementing projects and programs at the park while protecting the natural environment."

The beautiful weather brought out the most riders the partnership has ever seen.

More than 900 people participated over three days.

