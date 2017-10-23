Syria's largest oil field captured by US-backed forces - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Syria's largest oil field captured by US-backed forces

Posted: Updated:
James Masters, CNN -

US-backed Kurdish and Arab forces say they have captured Syria's largest oil field from ISIS, the latest in a series of recent setbacks for the jihadists in the east of the country.

Laila al-Abdullah, a spokeswoman for the Syrian Democratic Forces, said that the group had "liberated" the oil field in the Syrian province of Deir Ezzor, driving ISIS fighters "out of the fields with little damage" on Sunday.

Al-Abdullah said SDF forces were working to expel the militants from a nearby neighborhood where they had taken refuge.

In 2014, ISIS seized control of the al-Omar oil field, the country's largest and most important oil facility, which once had the capacity to produce 75,000 barrels of oil per day.

The terror group has since lost most of the territory it once controlled in Syria and Iraq, including its last major urban stronghold of Raqqa last week.

Dozens of ISIS fighters are now holed up in a small pocket of Deir Ezzor, trapped between the US-backed SDF on the eastern side of the Euphrates River and Russian-backed Syrian regime forces on the west.

The SDF declared the "total liberation" of Raqqa on Friday, which for more than three years was the de facto capital of ISIS.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2017/10/23/syria-isis-next-battleground-paton-walsh-pkg.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com