Key Equipment Arrives for New Erie County Radio System - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Key Equipment Arrives for New Erie County Radio System

Posted: Updated:
New Radio Equipment New Radio Equipment

A big step forward today for the Erie County next generation public safety radio system.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper unveiling key equipment designed to improve communication for police, fire and ambulance crews.

About $6 million worth of control stations, mobiles, and portable units have arrived at the 911 Center in Summit Township.

Training on the new equipment begins later this week.

Then the gear will be installed in the emergency vehicles.

The system is designed to allow all emergency responders to communicate with each other.

Erie County Public Safety Director John Grappy said, "By turning a knob on the radio, police will be able to talk to fire and emergency medical services and emergency management. They will be able to coordinate the response and the efforts on the scene."

Key parts of the project that remain including building 8 radio towers, and installing equipment at the 911 dispatch center.

The entire project is expected to be done by September 2018.

Now after today's event, a spokeswoman for Dahlkemper's opponent in the county executive race, Art Oligeri, criticized her for accepting campaign contributions from Mike McGrady of MCM Consulting, a consultant on the radio project.

The Dahlkemper campaign said MCM got the contract before Dahlkemper was elected, and all contracts awarded to the company were done through competitive bidding.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com