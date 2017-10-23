Key Equipment Arrives for New Erie County Radio System

A big step forward today for the Erie County next generation public safety radio system.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper unveiling key equipment designed to improve communication for police, fire and ambulance crews.

About $6 million worth of control stations, mobiles, and portable units have arrived at the 911 Center in Summit Township.

Training on the new equipment begins later this week.

Then the gear will be installed in the emergency vehicles.

The system is designed to allow all emergency responders to communicate with each other.

Erie County Public Safety Director John Grappy said, "By turning a knob on the radio, police will be able to talk to fire and emergency medical services and emergency management. They will be able to coordinate the response and the efforts on the scene."

Key parts of the project that remain including building 8 radio towers, and installing equipment at the 911 dispatch center.

The entire project is expected to be done by September 2018.

Now after today's event, a spokeswoman for Dahlkemper's opponent in the county executive race, Art Oligeri, criticized her for accepting campaign contributions from Mike McGrady of MCM Consulting, a consultant on the radio project.

The Dahlkemper campaign said MCM got the contract before Dahlkemper was elected, and all contracts awarded to the company were done through competitive bidding.