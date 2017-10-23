GE Transportation VP Richard Simpson Leaving for Similar Post at GE Power

Richard Simpson, the highest ranking official on the ground at Erie GE Transportation, is leaving for a job at GE Power.

Chief Communications Officer Deia Campanelli confirmed that Richard Simpson, longtime VP for GE Transportation Global Supply Chain has been appointed Global Supply Chain Leader for GE Power. He will transition into his new role at the end of the year.

Greg Sbrocco has been named Global Supply Chain Leader for GE Transportation. According to Campanelli, "Greg will be responsible for our sourcing and global supply chain strategy -- leveraging lean and digital solutions to improve customer lead times, and optimize inventory and cash across our value stream."

In a statement, Campanelli went on to say, "Greg is the perfect fit for this role. With 25 years of GE service, nine of which he spent with GE Transportation, he comes to this role as General Manager of our Global Services Supply Chain and has a strong reputation of delivering results and driving key business initiatives."

Sbrocco was credited with a major role in the production launch of GE's Tier 4 engine platform, with optimizing customer service, and transforming the Grove City re-manufacturing and new engine sites into what the company called, "showcase GE Brilliant Factories."