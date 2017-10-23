GE Transportation VP Richard Simpson Leaving for Similar Post at - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

GE Transportation VP Richard Simpson Leaving for Similar Post at GE Power

Posted: Updated:
Simpson leaving GE Transportation Simpson leaving GE Transportation

Richard Simpson, the highest ranking official on the ground at Erie GE Transportation, is leaving for a job at GE Power.

Chief Communications Officer Deia Campanelli confirmed that Richard Simpson, longtime VP for GE Transportation Global Supply Chain has been appointed Global Supply Chain Leader for GE Power.  He will transition into his new role at the end of the year. 

Greg Sbrocco has been named Global Supply Chain Leader for GE Transportation. According to Campanelli, "Greg will be responsible for our sourcing and global supply chain strategy -- leveraging lean and digital solutions to improve customer lead times, and optimize inventory and cash across our value stream."

In a statement, Campanelli went on to say, "Greg is the perfect fit for this role. With 25 years of GE service, nine of which he spent with GE Transportation, he comes to this role as General Manager of our Global Services Supply Chain and has a strong reputation of delivering results and driving key business initiatives."

Sbrocco was credited with a major role in the production launch of GE's Tier 4 engine platform, with optimizing customer service, and transforming the Grove City re-manufacturing and new engine sites into what the company called, "showcase GE Brilliant Factories."

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com