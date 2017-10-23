AAA to Offer Free Battery, Electrical System Checks Tuesday

Drivers can have their battery and electrical system checked for free Tuesday.

AAA East Central is offering the free checks in recognition of Car Care Month Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Erie branch located at 6660 Peach Street.

You do not need to be a AAA member to participate in the battery check clinic, but AAA members qualify for a discount on a replacement battery, if needed.

The number one service call during the winter is to assist with dead batteries, according to AAA. Batteries have to operate under extreme temperatures and hold up under constant shock and vibrations.

AAA also recommends the following fluid maintenance for your vehicle:

Oil: Cars today are designed to travel at least 5,000 miles between oil changes, and many newer models can be driven up to 7,500 miles or more before an oil change is necessary. Some vehicles that use full-synthetic engine oils have service intervals approaching 15,000 miles. Be sure to check your oil level, either under the hood or through the vehicle’s onboard computer system.

Cars today are designed to travel at least 5,000 miles between oil changes, and many newer models can be driven up to 7,500 miles or more before an oil change is necessary. Some vehicles that use full-synthetic engine oils have service intervals approaching 15,000 miles. Be sure to check your oil level, either under the hood or through the vehicle’s onboard computer system. Coolant: Requirements for flushing the coolant can vary from every two years to more than 100,000 miles, depending on the coolant type used. However, be sure coolant levels are correct as leaks in the system could cause major issues.

Requirements for flushing the coolant can vary from every two years to more than 100,000 miles, depending on the coolant type used. However, be sure coolant levels are correct as leaks in the system could cause major issues. Brake fluid: Most vehicle manufacturers recommend that brake fluid be replaced periodically to flush moisture and contaminants from the system. Check your vehicle owner’s manual for specific recommendations. If not specified, AAA recommends flushing the brake system and replacing with new fluid every two years.

Most vehicle manufacturers recommend that brake fluid be replaced periodically to flush moisture and contaminants from the system. Check your vehicle owner’s manual for specific recommendations. If not specified, AAA recommends flushing the brake system and replacing with new fluid every two years. Transmission fluid: Modern automatic transmissions are increasingly being filled with "lifetime" fluids that do not need to be changed until the vehicle has traveled 100,000 miles or more. The owner's manual or maintenance booklet is the definitive source for specific transmission fluid requirements.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.