Conserve Water Order Lifted, Boil Advisory Still in Effect for Village of Fredonia, Town of Pomfret

The conserve water order has been lifted, but the boil advisory order remains in effect in the Village of Fredonia and Town of Pomfret, the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday.

The boil water advisory cannot be lifted until a second round of water sampling is completed and comes back satisfactory.

Customers are asked to boil water until further notice. It is expected to continue through at least Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Customers should bring tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for a minute, and the cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food and infant formula until further notice, according to the Department of Health & Human Services.

A major leak was found in the Castel Heights area Saturday morning. The water main breaks have since been repaired.

