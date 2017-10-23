Erie Auto Dealer Asking for Plea in Federal Fraud Case

The owner of an Erie auto dealership has decided to enter a plea in a federal fraud case.



Adam Weaver, the owner of Rick Weaver Buick/GMC, will file for a plea hearing tomorrow. That hearing will be held next Monday, according to David Ridge, Weaver's attorney. Weaver is charged in a scheme where prosecutors say fraudulent vehicle loans were filed with lending institutions using straw purchasers. Prosecutors say those straw purchasers never intended to receive the vehicles.



Two other defendants in the case, Adam Coover, and Douglas Grooms, also changed their pleas during hearings today in Erie. They will be sentenced in March.

The dealership was also charged, but according to Michael Agresti, the dealership's attorney, a special arrangement is being made with the court.

"We will be entering into a program, with the cooperation of the government, that will allow us to stay in business and keep the doors open. Rick Weaver Buick has been around for 35 years serving the Erie community and will continue to do that going forward," Agresti said.



The trial for Weaver, Coover, Grooms, and the dealership, was scheduled to begin tomorrow in Pittsburgh.



