Montrice Bolden Asks Judge for Sympathy in Parole Case

The Erie man, whose arrest launched a federal investigation against Erie Police, will be serving additional time in jail.

Montrice Bolden was sentenced today for a parole violation. Bolden made headlines last year when he was arrested outside an Erie tavern, and suffered facial fractures and a concussion at the hands of police. A federal investigation later cleared arresting officers of any wrongdoing.

Bolden was found guilty of resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, and drug charges, in that case. He was sentenced to serve 7 to 18 months in jail, but has been behind bars for 15 months since his arrest. Federal authorities say he violated his parole when he was arrested outside that tavern.



Bolden addressed a judge today in federal court. He reminded the judge he was convicted of misdemeanors, not felonies. He said, after all he's been through, any additional jail time would be overkill. Bolden asked the judge "When is it all going to end?" and "Where is sympathy from the court?"



Shortly after Bolden was done speaking, the judge gave him a sentence of 10 months in jail for the parole violation. His mother, Linda Douglas, agrees with her son that the sentence was overkill.

"It's over exaggerated, over killed, over rated, and whatever you want to call it. Over extended. Because enough is enough. We should have the cops in there on the stand instead of my son," she said.

Assistant US Attorney Marshall Piccinini believes that Bolden does not deserve sympathy. Piccinini told the judge that Bolden has violated his parole 7 times, since 2012, while on supervised release.