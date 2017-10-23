Democratic Candidate for Erie Mayor Joe Schember Announces Blight Plan

Democratic candidate for mayor of Erie Joe Schember, called a neighborhood news conference on the west side of town, to highlight his plan for eliminating blight in the city. As a backdrop, he used a home at 648 West 4th Street, purchased occupied and under renovation by Mike Clement and his family.

Clement has put a lot of time and energy into rehabilitating the home he acquired under eminent domain rules, for just 250 dollars. While he still has more to do, Clement has now purchased another home on the block and plans to save it from blight as well. Clement has friends doing the same thing in other challenged neighborhoods of the city. He said the philosophy is, "If you have enough anchors in a neighborhood, you can turn the whole thing around."

According to Joe Schember, this approach keeps properties on the tax rolls and won't put the city's budget in jeopardy. "I think this is a solution to a real problem we have and rather than tear homes down, and some of these are paying property taxes, and if we tear these down you'd reduce the tax base so the rest of us are going to have to pay more and that's the last thing I'd want to do as mayor is increase property taxes," Schember said.

Ironically the Schember news conference took place on the same block where republican mayoral candidate John Persinger launched his 1,000 homes in 1,000 days initiative, in front of a building severely damaged in a meth lab explosion, and left standing. "We appreciate the fact that he recognized how great our 1000 homes in 1000 days initiative is and that we've gone out there and said we need to be rehabilitating or demolishing properties, we've gone out and figured out that the money's there, the ability's there, we just need the leadership to make it happen," Persinger said.