Electricity problems continue in Puerto Rico one month after Hurricane Maria, says Lilly Broadcasting colleague

Downtown San Juan, Puerto Rico, is lit up only by the lights of passing vehicles. Electricity, still out across nearly 80 percent of the island, one month after Hurricane Maria.

"A hopeful scenario is that 90 percent by December can get electricity," said Bob Misulich, the general manager of CBS Puerto Rico, a sister station of WICU-TV/WSEE-TV.

Misulich said his apartment building is barely visible as darkness falls. So now companies are trucking in generators, for day-to-day operations until the electrical grid across the island is fully repaired.

"At the office, we have about three hours in the morning and five hours at night that we have it on a generator," he said.

Things are different even when the lights are on. Misulich snapped photos in a local grocery store show meat and produce cases empty because the food can't be refrigerated. In many ways, life has changed drastically.

"Just out of habit, you go into the restroom or you go into the kitchen to flip a light on and you flip it on and nothing happens at night," Misulich said. "It's a simple reminder of no electricity."

Meanwhile, the cleanup from Hurricane Maria continues. The U.S. Senate Monday approved a $36.5 billion disaster relief package with a final vote set for Tuesday.

But Misulich says Puerto Ricans have spent the last month beginning that cleanup on their own.

"I'm not seeing our National Guard coming in," he said. "I'm seeing five guys with machetes cutting down logs."