Tractor Trailer, Car Collide in Summit Township

State Police are investigating a crash between a car and tractor trailer in Summit Township Monday.

It was reported at Peach Street and Oliver Road just after 8:30 p.m.

A tractor tailer driving north pulled out in front of Splash Lagoon and collided with a Papa John's car.

The car suffered moderate damage on the driver's side.

A man was taken to UPMC Hamot.

It is unclear who is at fault.

