Plumbing Problem Fixed; School to Resume as Normal Tuesday at Di - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Plumbing Problem Fixed; School to Resume as Normal Tuesday at Diehl Elementary

Diehl Elementary School students will return to school as normal Tuesday after classes were cut short Monday.

Students were dismissed before noon Monday after a plumbing problem was discovered.

Erie Water Works quickly found the root of the sewage problem and fixed it, so school can resume.

