Millcreek School District Reviews Winter Busing Options for Students

Days after saying they'd have to end winter busing for some students, blaming it on a driver shortage, leaders in the Millcreek School District are now saying that might not be the case.

The district previously said they will end busing services this winter for students living within 1 mile of their school. It’s a service the district usually provides and could affect about 150 students.

School officials said they're continuing to look at options to keep those kids on the bus during the cold winter months.

The district is meeting regularly with leaders from their bus provider, First Student Superintendent Bill Hall said at last night’s school board meeting.

"The bus driver shortage is starting to be addressed," said Hall. "First Student is getting some drivers approved and licensed. We're making progress, but it's a slow process."

According to First Student, this isn’t just a Millcreek bus driver shortage, but a national one. An issue made worse by changed bus routes and start times in the district.

Bus Driver Larry Creakie said the school district started the year off with 77 bus routes, but in 2 months added about 20 more routes.

Creakie said there’s just not enough drivers to meet that demand in such a short amount of time.

"When they changed the bell times for the school districts, we used to have 3 schools on our routes every day,” Creakie said. “There used to be the high school, middle school, and Union High and the elementary and now we can only do 2 because the bell times have been backed up and we don't have time to do all three school anymore."

District officials said they will continue to keep parents updated while they work to resolve this issue.

