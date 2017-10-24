Dealership Owner to Change Plea in Federal Fraud Case

Adam Weaver, the owner of Rick Weaver Buick/GMC, was supposed to be heading to trial Tuesday morning for fraud, but instead will file for a plea hearing.

Weaver, who has previously pled not guilty to federal fraud charges is expected to change that plea. He’s expected to formally enter a new plea on Monday.

Weaver is charged in a scheme where prosecutors say fraudulent vehicles were filed with lending institutions using straw purchasers. Prosecutors say those purchasers never intended to receive the vehicles.

Two of Weaver's employees who were also charged in the case changed their pleas yesterday. Doug Grooms and Adam Coover are set to be sentenced for their role in March.

The dealership was also charged in the case, but according to the dealership's attorney, Michael Agresti, the dealership will remain open.