Dealership Owner to Change Plea in Federal Fraud Case - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Dealership Owner to Change Plea in Federal Fraud Case

Posted: Updated:

Adam Weaver, the owner of Rick Weaver Buick/GMC, was supposed to be heading to trial Tuesday morning for fraud, but instead will file for a plea hearing.

Weaver, who has previously pled not guilty to federal fraud charges is expected to change that plea. He’s expected to formally enter a new plea on Monday.

Weaver is charged in a scheme where prosecutors say fraudulent vehicles were filed with lending institutions using straw purchasers. Prosecutors say those purchasers never intended to receive the vehicles.

Two of Weaver's employees who were also charged in the case changed their pleas yesterday. Doug Grooms and Adam Coover are set to be sentenced for their role in March.

The dealership was also charged in the case, but according to the dealership's attorney, Michael Agresti, the dealership will remain open.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com