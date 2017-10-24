Man Faces Trial for Attempted Homicide After Opening Fire in Mil - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Faces Trial for Attempted Homicide After Opening Fire in Millcreek Domestic

Edwin Pennsy Edwin Pennsy

A man is heading to trial for what police call a domestic-related disturbance with gunfire earlier this month in Millcreek.

A judge bound over all charges for Edwin Pennsy, 59, during a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Pennsy faces charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Oakdale Parkway around 4:12 a.m. Oct. 2 involving the discharge of a gun.

The victim, his 28-year-old nephew who lived in the same home, was not injured in the incident.

Pennsy remains in the Erie County Prison on $10,000 bond.


