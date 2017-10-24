Car Stolen from Country Fair Parking Lot in Millcreek - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Car Stolen from Country Fair Parking Lot in Millcreek

Posted: Updated:

Police are asking for the public's help to find a vehicle stolen from the parking lot of a convenience store in Millcreek Township.

A 2007 silver Volvo XC70 was stolen Monday around 6:38 a.m. from the Country Fair at 3501 West 38th Street. The vehicle has a Pennsylvania registration of JVS2160.

The vehicle was left unattended and running while its owner was inside the store, police said.

Anyone with information on the theft of the vehicle or its location is asked to call Millcreek Police at 814-833-7777.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com