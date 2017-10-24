Car Stolen from Country Fair Parking Lot in Millcreek

Police are asking for the public's help to find a vehicle stolen from the parking lot of a convenience store in Millcreek Township.

A 2007 silver Volvo XC70 was stolen Monday around 6:38 a.m. from the Country Fair at 3501 West 38th Street. The vehicle has a Pennsylvania registration of JVS2160.

The vehicle was left unattended and running while its owner was inside the store, police said.

Anyone with information on the theft of the vehicle or its location is asked to call Millcreek Police at 814-833-7777.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.