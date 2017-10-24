Jailed Erie Contractor Waives Hearing on More Fraud Charges

An Erie contractor currently serving time in prison for ripping off customers waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday in another case.

Darryl Baideme, 40, faces trial on charges of false statement to induce agreement for home improvement services, receives advance payment for services and fails to perform, misrepresents or conceals contractor identifying information, forgery, deceptive business practices and theft by unlawful taking. They were filed Sept. 2.

He pleaded guilty Oct. 17 to two additional charges of home improvement fraud.

In that case, he faces an additional five to 12 years in prison and has been ordered to pay $11,000 is restitution when he is sentenced Dec. 6.

Baideme took advanced payments from customers for services but never finished the work, according to investigators.

In early October, Baideme was sentenced to serve 22 to 44 months in prison for deceptive business practices, theft and home improvement fraud.

