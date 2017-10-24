Suspect Sought in Thefts from Belle Valley Vehicles

Millcreek Police are attempting to identify a suspect in several thefts from vehicles in the Belle Valley area between Oct. 19 and 24.

A few of the stolen credit cards were used at the Wal-Mart and Home Depot in Summit Township Oct. 20, according to the detective. Gift cards and diapers were purchased at Wal-Mart using one of the cards.

Police believe the suspect is driving a dark-colored, 2003-2012 Lincoln Town Car with a light-colored top.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s, who was wearing a gray hoodie, black jeans and a Cincinnati Reds baseball hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to call Detective Bolash at 814-838-9515 ext. 436.

