Suspect Sought in Thefts from Belle Valley Vehicles - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Suspect Sought in Thefts from Belle Valley Vehicles

Posted: Updated:

Millcreek Police are attempting to identify a suspect in several thefts from vehicles in the Belle Valley area between Oct. 19 and 24.

A few of the stolen credit cards were used at the Wal-Mart and Home Depot in Summit Township Oct. 20, according to the detective. Gift cards and diapers were purchased at Wal-Mart using one of the cards.

Police believe the suspect is driving a dark-colored, 2003-2012 Lincoln Town Car with a light-colored top.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s, who was wearing a gray hoodie, black jeans and a Cincinnati Reds baseball hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to call Detective Bolash at 814-838-9515 ext. 436.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com