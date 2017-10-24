Kids at Shriner's Hospital Enjoy Halloween Party

Kids at Shriner's Hospital of Erie enjoyed a "spooktacular" day Monday.
Spectrum Reach partnered with the Gannon University Greek Ball committee to host a Halloween party for the children at the hospital.
The kids all dressed in costume and played Halloween-themed games, decorated pumpkins, listened to spooky stories and more.
The Gannon Greek Ball committee chooses a charity each year for its ball. They chose the Shriner's Hospital for Children this year.
The Halloween party is just one of the events it will host leading up to the charity ball at the end of the year.
