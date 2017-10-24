Kids at Shriner's Hospital Enjoy Halloween Party - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Kids at Shriner's Hospital Enjoy Halloween Party

Posted: Updated:

Kids at Shriner's Hospital of Erie enjoyed a "spooktacular" day Monday.

Spectrum Reach partnered with the Gannon University Greek Ball committee to host a Halloween party for the children at the hospital.

The kids all dressed in costume and played Halloween-themed games, decorated pumpkins, listened to spooky stories and more.

The Gannon Greek Ball committee chooses a charity each year for its ball. They chose the Shriner's Hospital for Children this year.

The Halloween party is just one of the events it will host leading up to the charity ball at the end of the year.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com