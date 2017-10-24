Protester throws Russia flags at Trump on Capitol Hill - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Protester throws Russia flags at Trump on Capitol Hill

Posted: Updated:
Ted Barrett and Deirdre Walsh, CNN -

A protester threw a handful of Russian flags at President Donald Trump on Tuesday as he entered a meeting with Republican senators on Capitol Hill.

A man who identified himself of Ryan Clayton with the group America Take Action threw the flags before being escorted out of the Ohio Clock corridor. The flags had the word "Trump" inscribed on them.

Clayton, 36, of Sterling, Virginia, was preliminarily charged with unlawful conduct, Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki said in a statement.

Capitol authorities are still investigating how he got into the location where he was since he would have needed some form of credentials to be at that location.

Clayton had conducted a similar protest when Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner was at the Senate intelligence committee earlier this year.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/10/24/protester-throws-flags-at-trump-capitol-hill.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com