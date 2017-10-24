Blasco Library Idea Lab To Open Saturday

Workers are putting the finishing touches on the new idea lab at the Blasco Library.

It officially opens Saturday.

The creative space is designed to help people turn their ideas into reality.

It will focus on helping entrepreneurs develop small businesses.

Workers today made sure the 3-D printers, sewing machines, vinyl cutter and other equipment are ready to go.

More equipment will be arriving soon.

Library leaders say while the idea lab is a new concept for Erie, it has worked elsewhere.

It is a natural extension of library services including providing computer access.

Erie County Public Library Executive Director Erin Wincek said, "So this is no different. This is just saying ideas and information are really evolving into new places. People need to know these skills. Libraries are the perfect place to give them that opportunity. So we are again saying here we are, the public library. We are here to give you that access."

Library workers will help patrons learn how to use the equipment.

They will need to complete training before being allowed to use some of the equipment on their own.

