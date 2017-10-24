UPMC Hamot Copes with Medical Supply Shortages After Hurricane Maria

Hospitals around the nation are taking steps to cope with a shortage of medical equipment and drugs, caused by Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Rico is a major supplier of medical supplies.

At UPMC Hamot, administrators stress there has been no impact on patient care.

They say the 39 hospital UPMC system has been pro-active seeking alternate suppliers.

UPMC Hamot Chief Nursing Officer Jim Donnelly said, "It really has helped insulate us from some of the challenges that a lot of other hospitals are facing."

The biggest issue is the shortage of small I-V bags.

But while new suppliers help, hospital pharmacy and nursing staff are also working to cope.

In some cases, switching from I-V to oral medication, or by administering medicines and fluids in different ways, for example using syringes and infusion pumps.

Donnelly said, "These changes allow us to conserve the available resources we have but still deliver the standard of care."

UPMC administrators have been in daily contact with suppliers to stay on top of the situation in Puerto Rico.