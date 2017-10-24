UPMC Hamot Copes with Medical Supply Shortages After Hurricane M - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

UPMC Hamot Copes with Medical Supply Shortages After Hurricane Maria

Posted: Updated:

Hospitals around the nation are taking steps to cope with a shortage of medical equipment and drugs, caused by Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Rico is a major supplier of medical supplies.

At UPMC Hamot, administrators stress there has been no impact on patient care.

They say the 39 hospital UPMC system has been pro-active seeking alternate suppliers.

UPMC Hamot Chief Nursing Officer Jim Donnelly said, "It really has helped insulate us from some of the challenges that a lot of other hospitals are facing."

The biggest issue is the shortage of small I-V bags.

But while new suppliers help, hospital pharmacy and nursing staff are also working to cope.

In some cases, switching from I-V to oral medication, or by administering medicines and fluids in different ways, for example using syringes and infusion pumps.

Donnelly said, "These changes allow us to conserve the available resources we have but still deliver the standard of care."

UPMC administrators have been in daily contact with suppliers to stay on top of the situation in Puerto Rico.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com