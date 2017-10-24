Meth House Used as Persinger Political Backdrop Sold to Our West Bayfront

The West 4th street property used by Republican candidate John Persinger as the backdrop when he announced his blight plans in late September, has been purchased by the Our West Bayfront neighborhood revitalization organization.

The address is 663 West 4th. The property is listed on the deed as a two story brick store and dwelling with a two car garage. The property at the corner of West 4th and Poplar was left damaged after a meth lab explosion and fire in 2016.

According to county records Our West Bayfront bought the property October 5th, for one dollar, from the Arlene M. Kovalesky Irrevocable Trust. They paid $1,000 in taxes on the assessed value of the property which is $47,615.

Anna Frantz, Executive Director of Our West Bayfront also confirmed the sale, but couldn't say yet what they plan to do with the property. "All I can say at this point is that we are evaluating our options for the property."

