Local Lawmakers Fighting for Erie School District Funding

After going four months without a working state budget, it looks like Pennsylvania lawmakers are getting to work. Members in both the House and Senate believe a compromise plan can be finalized this week, perhaps as early as tomorrow.

The Senate last night passed what's called the Fiscal Code Bill. It, along with a tax code Bill, a gaming bill, and other individual bills, together would make up a state revenue package. Both the House and Senate need to pass that revenue package to finance a spending bill already approved by both chambers.

The Senate, in it's Fiscal Code Bill passed last night, included a provision that the Erie School District would get an extra $14 million in funding, not just this year, but each and every year. Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-Erie County) has been lobbying his colleagues in the Senate for the recurring funding. The Fiscal Code Bill passed the Senate by a vote of 41-9.



The bill is now in the House, where a representative from Lancaster County has already introduced an amendment to eliminate the funding for the Erie School District.

Representative Curt Sonney (R-Erie County) says he supports the recurring funding, but is unsure if most of his House colleagues will.

"I have been continually supporting of that funding for the Erie School District. but as I've said all along, it is an uphill battle in the House. There are many, many members that have struggling school districts, or districts that are getting close to being struggling, and they're cautious of giving out all this extra money to one district now, not knowing if it's going to be there if they need it," Sonney said.



