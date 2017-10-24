No Progress on Medical Marijuana Dispensary Site - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

No Progress on Medical Marijuana Dispensary Site

No progress on medical marijuana dispensary site

Plans to turn a former Fairview service station property into a medical marijuana dispensary, under new Pennsylvania law, are seeing another delay. The site at 7789 West Ridge Road is still listed by Howard Hanna commercial realty.  The listing agent says although there is a pending sale, there is still no closing scheduled.  In fact, GTI, Green Thumb Industries, the Chicago based company approved to operate a medical marijuana dispensary in Erie County, has signed an extension on completing the sale.

Last month, the CEO of GTI, Pete Kadens, told Erie News Now that the company still plans to go forward at the West Ridge Road site. We reported that GTI was granted permission to begin preliminary work at the site, but we saw no evidence of activity today. 

The dispensary is supposed to be ready by the end of December. At last check, Cannabis Square LLC of Erie, the group whose plan to develop a dispensary closer to the population center in the city was rejected in the state selection process, is moving forward with an appeal.

