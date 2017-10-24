Recurring $14M Increase in State Funding Secured for Erie School District

State lawmakers have locked in a recurring $14 million increase in state funding for the cash-strapped Erie School District.

House Bill 674 received final legislative approval Tuesday. It ensures the school district will receive the extra funding annually.

Sen. Dan Laughlin initially requested the Educational Access Program Funding as a one-time, one-year expenditure in the 2017-18 state budget.

HB674 locked in the funding for years to come.

"It is my understanding that at this point it's going to be built into our basic ed (education) base, so it would be permanent," said Superintendent Brian Polito of the Erie School District.

"It was much needed help and I know the city is going to be very appreciative of this. The kids are going to get a great education in Erie now," said Senator Dan Laughlin.

The State Senate voted 41-9 Monday in support of the bill. It then went to the State House of Representatives, which passed the bill Tuesday by a 109-75 vote.

""One thing I do know I like about this particular bill is it did the make the school district funding for the City of Erie School District. So in my opinion, I think that is a plus," said State Representative Ryan Bizzarro.

Superintendent Brian Polito said the funding will not allow the district any extra room to add programming, but it balances the budget out, eliminating the multi-million dollar deficit over the next five years.

"It really gives us an opportunity now to, instead of every year try to find ways to keep the doors open, to really turn our sights on the future and look for some long-term planning," said Polito.

The legislation is heading to the Governor's desk to be signed into law.

Erie Schools Superintendent Brian Polito released the following statement:

With today’s passing of HB 674, which includes an annual $14 million appropriation for Erie’s Public Schools, our district will finally receive the education funding that it needs to attain long-term financial stability and focus on the future of our schools and students. We are indebted to Senator Dan Laughlin for his tireless work on our behalf. His efforts have ensured a bright and stable future for the students of the City of Erie. We are also grateful to the Senate Leadership and to Governor Tom Wolf, whose bi-partisan attention to Erie’s financial crisis made today’s events a reality. Finally, we owe a debt of gratitude to our local House delegation including Representative Pat Harkins, Representative Flo Fabrizio and Representative Ryan Bizzarro, as well as the House Leadership, who have served as champions for our students from the outset of this crisis. Today is a watershed moment for Erie’s Public Schools. It marks the beginning of a stable financial future and allows us to focus on the critical work of increasing the academic achievement of the students of our city. The additional funding provided by the Commonwealth will eliminate our structural deficit and allow us to begin planning for essential improvements to our facilities and curriculum—both of which have been decimated by years of fiscal crisis. We look forward to beginning this next chapter in the history of our district and are humbled by the efforts of so many who have made this work possible. Together, we can and will improve the educational outcomes of Erie’s students and, through this work, ensure a bright future for our entire community.

