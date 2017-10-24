Homeowner with Plans for Renovation Learns Property in Process of Condemnation

A West 4th Street property owner who purchased a second blighted home on his block in hopes of reclaiming it, found out the redevelopment authority was already in the process, of trying to condemn and demolish it.

The home where Mike Clement and his family lives was the backdrop for a news conference Monday by mayoral candidate Joe Schember. He praised the idea of young residents buying blighted homes for a good deal, investing in them and getting them back on the tax roles. Clement says his house is still a work in progress, and getting to this point hasn't been easy. "It's not really the easiest process. I had to appear before city council, I had to write a letter of what I was going to do to county council, the school boards had to approve on it, it was a process," Clement said.

But doing that same thing at a two unit home a couple doors away at 636 and 638 West 4th, is proving far more complicated. When he purchased it through a tax sale, the Erie Redevelopment Authority had already invested in the process of declaring the property blighted though state criteria, and filed a condemnation action against it. Scott Henry, Acting Director of the Erie Redevelopment Authority said, because of timing, Clement did not know that. "By the time he got involved in the property we already had funding invested in it," Henry said. "So there was public funding out laid already, so from that point we have a responsibility then to make sure if it is salvageable, that it's done properly," he added.

If the redevelopment authority went on to acquire the home through eminent domain it planned to tear it down, now they may reconsider. "It is unfortunate timing...we're having ongoing discussions with him, I've spoken to him as recently as yesterday and we're trying to find a amicable resolution," Henry said. "There's several possible solutions that we're looking at, we're not committed that it has to be demolished at this point,we have not made that determination."

The West 4th property in question is among a list of 12 homes slated for condemnation and mitigation, out of 100 officially designated as blighted by the Erie Redevelopment Authority and its blight task force that was appointed by the mayor.

The complete list is below:

636-638 West 4th Street

725 West 4th Street

1038 West 5th Street

645 East 9th Street

749 East 9th Street

518-520 East 14th Street

452 West 17th Street

1945 Fairmont Parkway

210 Liberty Street

652 Park Avenue

420 Plum Street

1708 Sassafras Street