Millcreek Township Supervisors approve four-year plan to improve accessibility

The Millcreek Township Supervisors approved a four-year plan to improve the accessibility of the township building, parks, and other public facilities.

The Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan will cost nearly 350,000 dollars.

The four-year plan would add handicapped-accessible parking, and improve access to paths from parking areas to play areas, restrooms, and other areas, at eight parks, plus a few other locations. 

The Millcreek Township building will also receive updates including lowering service counters to accommodate people who use wheelchairs and adding parking spaces. 

The plans for the township building should be completed by the end of this year with the other projects working into 2020.

