GOP senator denies it's his job to call Trump out

Sophie Tatum, CNN -

Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch denied it's his responsibility to call out President Donald Trump if he lies during a back-and-forth with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday.

"When he lies about something and you know it's a lie, shouldn't you speak up?" Blitzer asked the senator.

"That's your job," Risch replied.

"But that's your job," Blitzer continued. "You're a United States senator. You're a co-equal branch of the United States government."

But Risch persisted, telling Blitzer that if he were to criticize everything he didn't like, it would take too much time.

"Wolf, if I went around criticizing a statement that was made by the President, or any one of my fellow senators, or any one of the congressmen up here, or people in Idaho who hold public office, and I stood up and talked every time they talked and said, 'I don't like this, I don't like that,' I'm criticizing -- I'd be busy all day long," Risch said.

Risch went on to say Trump has a "unique personality and a very strong character."

"Look, I have had a number of disagreements with the President, both before he was President and now after he's been President," he said. "He's treated me with nothing but respect and dignity, as we've discussed those," Risch said, adding that he also does not "go on Twitter in the morning and start poking him."




