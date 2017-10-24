Boil Water Order Lifted for Village of Fredonia, Town of Pomfret - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Boil Water Order Lifted for Village of Fredonia, Town of Pomfret

Posted: Updated:

The boil water order was lifted Tuesday afternoon for the Village of Fredonia and Town of Pomfret in Chautauqua County.

The County Department of Health and Human Services said the water is now safe to drink as of 4:30 p.m.

The order was issued late Saturday morning after a major water leak was discovered. It has since been repaired.

Customers were told to boil their water as a precaution due to a loss of pressure in the system.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com