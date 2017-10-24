Boil Water Order Lifted for Village of Fredonia, Town of Pomfret

The boil water order was lifted Tuesday afternoon for the Village of Fredonia and Town of Pomfret in Chautauqua County.

The County Department of Health and Human Services said the water is now safe to drink as of 4:30 p.m.

The order was issued late Saturday morning after a major water leak was discovered. It has since been repaired.

Customers were told to boil their water as a precaution due to a loss of pressure in the system.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.