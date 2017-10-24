Erie Screen Printer Starts Urban Fashion Line - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Screen Printer Starts Urban Fashion Line

Posted:
ERIE, Pa. -

A Mercyhurst University initiative is helping an urban fashion designer build his business.

Roman Glass, Erie screen print artist and owner of No Dress Code Studios, launched a project on Kick Starter. Glass is attempting to raise $3,000 for his fashion line.
Glass incorporates color and style with his own compositions to create a series of one-of-a-kind pieces. 
The project is about getting out of the studio and featuring street fashion.
The Kick Starter campaign has a number of reward tiers that include a variety of Glass Street designs on both t-shirts and button down shirts. 

For more information, you can contact Roman Glass at 814-315-0318.

