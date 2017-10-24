Erie Screen Printer Starts Urban Fashion Line

A Mercyhurst University initiative is helping an urban fashion designer build his business.

Roman Glass, Erie screen print artist and owner of No Dress Code Studios, launched a project on Kick Starter. Glass is attempting to raise $3,000 for his fashion line.

Glass incorporates color and style with his own compositions to create a series of one-of-a-kind pieces.

The project is about getting out of the studio and featuring street fashion.

The Kick Starter campaign has a number of reward tiers that include a variety of Glass Street designs on both t-shirts and button down shirts.

For more information, you can contact Roman Glass at 814-315-0318.