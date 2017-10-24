Author and Activist Book with Gannon Freshmen - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Author and Activist Book with Gannon Freshmen

ERIE, Pa. -

Gannon students enjoyed an inspirational night with an author who had a message to share. 

Author and activist, Jerry McGill was on campus as part of their "Surviving and Thriving in Uncertain Times" series.
McGill was there to discuss his book "Dear Marcus: a Letter to the Man Who Shot Me."
McGill wrote the book as a letter to the man who shot him when he was just 13.   
The crime in New York City, was never solved, and McGill never met his assailant. 
As a result of the random shooting, he was paralyzed and spent 6 months recovering in a hospital. 
In the book McGill explores multiple subjects stemming from the event that instantly changed his life, wrestling with his anger, frustration, fear and ultimately finds the importance of optimism and most importantly, forgiveness. The freshman class at Gannon chose to read his book, and invited him to speak as a part of the "Gannon Reads" initiative.

