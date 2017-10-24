Man Pleads Guilty, Sentenced for Meth Lab at Millcreek Apartment

A man arrested for a meth lab in a Millcreek Township apartment learned Tuesday he will spend at least more three years in prison.

Steve Bartosek, 36, pleaded guilty to a charge of operating a meth lab.

Judge Daniel Brabender then sentenced him to spend three to six years in state prison. It will be served consecutive to his current sentence.

Bartosek and two others were arrested after investigators served a search warrant in early August at a downstairs apartment in the 1100 block of West Gore Road.

Cody Bartosek and Julie Fachetti were also charged in the case.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.