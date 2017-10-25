Kiwanis Club Donates Books to Lincoln School, Joined by Football Players to Read to Students

The Erie Kiwanis Club and Hooked on Books are working to encourage reading at Erie's Lincoln School.

Both organizations Tuesday donated a supply of high-quality books and took time to read in fourth and fifth grade classrooms, along with members of the Mercyhurst University football team.

The Kiwanis Club began donating books to Lincoln School a couple years ago.

When members volunteered for a renovation project, they noticed there were not many books inside the library.

Last year, the Kiwanis through Hooked on Books donated $8,000 worth of books to the school.

Boxes of two books The Wonder and The Wimpy Kid were handed out Tuesday.

"They're new books that Hooked on Books specifically went out and purchased for the kids here," said Bill Sappone, president of the Kiwanis Club of Erie. "They talked to Carla Johnson, who is the principal here at Lincoln, and they're books she wanted for the 4th and 5th graders. So, they specifically went out and bought those two books."

Hooked on Books buys the books for the Kiwanis Club at a reduced price.

Kiwanis members hold fundraisers throughout the year to help pay for them.

