Erie Nonprofits Unite Behind the Power of the People

More than 300 local and regional nonprofits and business leaders gathered at the Bayfront Convention Center Tuesday for a day of celebration and education.

The 17th annual Nonprofit Day, hosted by the Nonprofit Partnership, is dedicated to fine-tuning the talents of people working in a nonprofit field.

This year's theme is the power of people.

The conference featured more than 20 workshops that focus on giving people the tools they need to maximize their work through education and networking.

It's a great day to celebrate them, help them learn a little bit, educate themselves a little bit and also engage and interact with each other," said Adam Bratton, executive director of the Nonprofit Partnership.

The group heard from Michael Hill, the president of the Chautauqua Institution, who was the keynote speaker for the non-profit day conference.

