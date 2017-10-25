Two Suspects Sought in Venango County Walmart Theft, Return Scam Case

Pennsylvania State Police are attempting to identify two suspects in a retail theft case at the Walmart in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

The two suspects captured on surveillance video around 3:39 p.m. attempted to take $313.53 worth of merchandise from the store before they were stopped by a loss prevention worker, troopers said.

The suspects left in a silver, four-door sedan, according to State Police.

Investigators believe Jolene Solomon, of Leeper, is a person of interest for her involvement with the suspects in a fraudulent return scam.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Franklin at 814-676-6596.

