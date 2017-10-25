Two Suspects Sought in Venango County Walmart Theft, Return Scam - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Suspects Sought in Venango County Walmart Theft, Return Scam Case

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police are attempting to identify two suspects in a retail theft case at the Walmart in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

The two suspects captured on surveillance video around 3:39 p.m. attempted to take $313.53 worth of merchandise from the store before they were stopped by a loss prevention worker, troopers said.

The suspects left in a silver, four-door sedan, according to State Police.

Investigators believe Jolene Solomon, of Leeper, is a person of interest for her involvement with the suspects in a fraudulent return scam.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Franklin at 814-676-6596.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com